November 20, 1929-April 22, 2019 On November 20, 2019 which would have been his 90th birthday, we celebrate the life of Allan Arthur Good, beloved husband, father and Papa who passed away peacefully on April 22, 2019. Al was born in Seattle, WA on November 20, 1929 to Frances and Allan Aubrey Good. He was raised in the Skagit Valley, living in Birdsview, Sedro Wooley and Mount Vernon, WA with his sister and brother. After graduating from Sedro Wooley High School he enlisted in the U.S. Army and was stationed at Camp Pendleton, CA. While in California, he met and married Margaret (Peggy) Thomas. After leaving the army, Al and Peggy moved back to Mount Vernon, while he completed his college degree at Western Washington College. In 1955, Al received his teaching credentials and accepted a teaching job with the Edmonds School District. Al and Peggy moved to Lynnwood, WA while he began teaching 6th grade, later becoming a Junior High Vice Principal and Principal. While teaching, they moved to Edmonds, WA where they designed and built their home and raised their three children. He was most remembered by his colleagues and former students as an administrator who had a strong passion for teaching, a love of the kids, a "hands-on mentoring" style and creating genuine friendships. He always wanted to make sure that students and staff felt supported and made it a point to encourage others along their personal journeys. In 1976, he became the principal of South Whidbey Junior/Senior High School. Al and Peggy moved to Whidbey Island, where again, they were able to design and build a home that became the family cornerstone for celebrations and memories throughout the years. In addition to being an administrator, he had a love for designing and creating beautiful landscaped yards. He was willing to share his love for landscaping design with his children as they moved into their own homes and was quick to support and help out any way he could. He dabbled in building decks, creating wood structures for the yard and was instrumental (not often willingly) in putting Peg's creative ideas into reality. He enjoyed golf and spending time golfing with friends, family and especially Peg. Al and Peg were also known for playing cribbage into the wee hours of the night. After retirement, Al and Peg moved to Mount Vernon, so they could be closer to his mom. They began to spend their winters in Yuma, AZ where they grew their love for golf, card playing, traveling and created many new friendships. They were always just a phone call or plane ride away, to remain close to their children and grandchildren. Al was often called upon by his children and grandchildren for math advice, gardening support, house repair advice and all-around counsel. He was quick to drop anything to help others, especially friends and family. He was a soft-spoken man of few words, but his wisdom, caring, integrity and genuine love and support for others spoke loudly. He would drop everything to help someone in need. In fact, one of the last lines in his Christmas letter to his family was, "Let me know if I can help you in any way. I love you all." Al was preceded in death by his brother, Marvin; sister, Helen; and his wife of 57 years – Peggy. Al leaves behind his son, Allan Good (Melinda) Edmonds, WA; daughter, Linda Norwalk (Tom) Bothell, WA; son, Ken Good Newtown, CT; and daughter-in-law, Jennifer Good Newtown, CT. Additionally Al leaves behind eight grandchildren, Lexi, Amanda, Mary (Aries), Kelly, Philip, Jordyn, Maddy and Kyle; and three great-grandchildren. Our family thanks the many friends and family that that were a great support for Al after Peg passed away, and a special thanks to his friends in Yuma, especially Claire, who stood beside Al the last few years. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Nov. 20, 2019

