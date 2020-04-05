Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Allan Lima. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Allan Roy Lima August 5, 1939 – March, 21 2020 Allan Roy Lima, born in Tacoma, WA on August 5, 1939, passed away March 21, 2020. He leaves behind his loving wife, Donna, after 58 years of marriage; his son, David (Sheila) Lima; and his daughter, Deanna (Rob) Holt. He has six grandchildren that admired and loved him greatly: Brittany (Matt) Hurley, Justin Kehres, Kari (Cody) Richards, John Kehres, Emily and Jamie Lima). He also leaves his sisters, Patty Fantz, Cindy Hany; and his brother, Frank Lima. Allan graduated from Lincoln High School in 1958 and immediately went to active duty in the Navy where he was assigned to Naval Communication in Guam. After his discharge, he reported to Western Washington College where he played football and met his future wife, Donna. He was then hired on to the Seattle Police Department, and continued his college career, taking night classes. He received a degree from University of Puget Sound, and was very proud that his wife and children were able to watch him graduate. Al went on to have a distinguished career with the Seattle Police Department, first as a street officer, working his way up to a Homicide Detective. Al was a highly respected detective, and the reputation as a "Bulldog" due to his work ethic and tenacity, yet he was the gentle giant. Throughout his police years, Al worked nights with the Seattle Sonics and when he retired from SPD; the Sonics brought him on to work at their facility. When the Sonics left town, he was offered a position with the Seattle Seahawks, where he finished his career. Al was a man of high morals and a fierce protector by nature. He had a smile and hug for everyone. We will miss his sense of humor, stories, smiles and waves goodbye. Al was an incredible person, husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend to many. He will be greatly missed by all, but never forgotten. We love you! Al would appreciate it if you would donate to in his name. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



