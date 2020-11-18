1/
Allen McKay Sr.
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Allen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Allen G. McKay Sr. passed away on 11/13/2020. He was born 8/17/1935 in Everett Washington to Elmer & Helen McKay. His career for many years included being the vice president of Bayliner Boats in Arlington Washington.

He was married to Bonnie, "the love of his life" for 66 years.

Allen was preceded in death by his father and mother.

He leaves his wife, Bonnie, son Allen Jr (Cheryl), grandchildren, Jennifer Gilbert (Billy), Chad McKay (Carrie), great-grandkids Preslie & Damon Gilbert, his brothers Ken McKay (Mary), Robert McKay (Carol), Elmer Jr and several nieces and nephews.

There will be a gathering in his memory to be determined at a later date.

August 17, 1935 - November 13, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald (Everett) from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved