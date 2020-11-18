Allen G. McKay Sr. passed away on 11/13/2020. He was born 8/17/1935 in Everett Washington to Elmer & Helen McKay. His career for many years included being the vice president of Bayliner Boats in Arlington Washington.

He was married to Bonnie, "the love of his life" for 66 years.

Allen was preceded in death by his father and mother.

He leaves his wife, Bonnie, son Allen Jr (Cheryl), grandchildren, Jennifer Gilbert (Billy), Chad McKay (Carrie), great-grandkids Preslie & Damon Gilbert, his brothers Ken McKay (Mary), Robert McKay (Carol), Elmer Jr and several nieces and nephews.

There will be a gathering in his memory to be determined at a later date.

August 17, 1935 - November 13, 2020