Allen Thomas Templeton Allen Thomas Templeton was born in Chicago, IL on November 28, 1941. He died January 8, 2020 surrounded by family after a brief illness. Allen was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Templeton; parents, Doris Kane Templeton and Everett Templeton, and brother, Keith Templeton. He is survived by his loving companion, Elaine Hurlbut, his children, Kirsten Green, Erik Templeton, and Glen Templeton; sister-in-law, Glenda Templeton, and sister, Anita Raines. In addition, Allen has eight grandchildren: Kaylie, Heidi, Alex, Jordan, Kyle, Ryan, Justin, and Anthony. Allen was a devoted grandparent and attended the many activities of his grandchildren. As a young child, his family moved to Kirkland, WA where he attended school, including Lake Washington High School (where he was a multi-sport varsity athlete). He later attended Everett Community College. As an adult, Allen lived in Bothell, Everett, Sedro Woolley, and Duvall, WA. He also spent winters in sunny Apache Junction, AZ. Allen spent his entire career working in the maritime industry, working for both the Foss and Crowley companies. Allen was an avid Seattle Sports fan, and enjoyed traveling, boating, and fishing. A memorial service will be held at a later time.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Jan. 12, 2020