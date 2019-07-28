Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alma H. Dawley. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Alma Hazel Dawley 1921-2019 Alma Dawley passed away at the age of 98 on July 18, 2019 due to complications of Alzheimer's. Alma grew up in Silvana, Washington and graduated from Everett High School in 1939. During WWII, she was employed at one of the many aircraft factories in southern California and was a volunteer submarine spotter flying with the Civil Air Patrol along the California Coast. After the war, she was a Civil Service employee in California and later in Washington State. In the 1960's, Alma decided that she was going to change her career and, while working full-time, she earned a BA in English Ed, received her Teaching Certification, and earned two MAs; one in Business Ed and the other in History from the



Alma Hazel Dawley 1921-2019 Alma Dawley passed away at the age of 98 on July 18, 2019 due to complications of Alzheimer's. Alma grew up in Silvana, Washington and graduated from Everett High School in 1939. During WWII, she was employed at one of the many aircraft factories in southern California and was a volunteer submarine spotter flying with the Civil Air Patrol along the California Coast. After the war, she was a Civil Service employee in California and later in Washington State. In the 1960's, Alma decided that she was going to change her career and, while working full-time, she earned a BA in English Ed, received her Teaching Certification, and earned two MAs; one in Business Ed and the other in History from the University of Washington . Her greatest delights were traveling the world (Europe, the UK, Scandinavia, Russia, China, and Africa) and her career as an educator. She taught at Forest Ridge in Bellevue, in Yakutat, Alaska, and at Marysville High School in Marysville, Washington. Alma was preceded in death by her parents, Virgil H. Dawley and Almyra Hazel Jansen Dawley, by her brothers, Virgil H. Dawley, Jr. and William C. Dawley, and by her three sisters, W. Jane Dawley, C. Josephine Dawley Henthorne, and Marilyn R. Dawley Estell Cooper. Alma is survived by her daughter, Gretchen L. Fortner Broszeit, two grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Alma was a beautiful, feisty, smart, fiercely independent, talented, and extraordinary woman and we will miss her very much. Alma requested that there be no memorial service and instead of cards or flowers, the family would appreciate your donations to the Humane Society or to Alzheimer's Research in her memory. Published in The Herald (Everett) on July 28, 2019

