On behalf of the Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal Association and myself as the chaplain, I offer our deepest condolences on Al's passing.

May our Heavenly Father comfort you during this time of transition and grieving. Knowing Al was a Christian and is in heaven provides comfort.

If there is anything the association, or I can do, please do not hesitate to call. R. Gordon Harman, Chaplain, 256-403-0909

Please let us know when the memorial is scheduled.

R. Gordon Harman

Served In Military Together