ALTON SPEER
1933 - 2020
ALTON SPEER Alton Speer from Gig Harbor went to be with our Lord on April 26, 2020.

He was born October 7, 1933 in Nashua, Montana to Douglas and Velma (Ruff) Speer.

He attended Marysville High school before entering the National Guard and Navy where he served proudly for many years retiring as a Master Chief Petty Officer.

Alton was married to Ila (Knapp) for 62 years.

He became a Christian at 9 years of age and was active in his church.

Alton enjoyed chatting with friends & family as well as helping others, He was extremely fond of ice cream and cookies. He loved his cats.

He enjoyed sharing his military experiences with other veterans, often reminiscing about deep sea diving in the Philippines and parachuting off the coast of Spain. Pleasurable times were spent riding his motorcycle and flying his airplane.

Survived by his wife Ila

Children: Christa Butters and Scott (Angie) Speer

Sisters: Eileen (Greg) Hordyke and Judy Strand

Grandchild Alexandra

Great grandchild Landon

And many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Absolutely excellent care received by American Lake Veterans Administration Blue team, Tacoma Visiting Angels and Multi Care Hospice.

In Lieu of flowers a donation can be made to Disabled American Veterans of Bremerton Washington.

Memorial to be held at a later date. October 7, 1933 - April 26, 2020



Published in The Herald (Everett) from Jun. 21 to Jun. 10, 2020.
June 18, 2020
Thank you for your service
Don SR
Brother
June 14, 2020
Fair Winds and Following Seas Shipmate. We had a great time working together in Rota, Spain 1974. https://youtu.be/Js9_ZatNoP0
Robert Bureker
Served In Military Together
June 14, 2020
Al Speer you will always an honored member of the great EOD Det Rota, Spain! You brought faith and prayer to your team during the good time and bad. Fair winds and following seas Shipmate! CWO R. J. Bureker USN Ret.
Robert Bureker
Served In Military Together
June 13, 2020
On behalf of the Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal Association and myself as the chaplain, I offer our deepest condolences on Al's passing.
May our Heavenly Father comfort you during this time of transition and grieving. Knowing Al was a Christian and is in heaven provides comfort.
If there is anything the association, or I can do, please do not hesitate to call. R. Gordon Harman, Chaplain, 256-403-0909
Please let us know when the memorial is scheduled.
R. Gordon Harman
Served In Military Together
