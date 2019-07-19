Alva passed on July 13, 2019 at Crystal Care Adult Family Home. Funeral Services for Alva Cooper of Arlington, WA will be held on Monday, July 22, 2019 at Purdy & Walters at Floral Hills, Lynnwood WA. Viewing from 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.; Graveside Services 12:00-1:00 p.m. followed by a Reception at Martha Lake Park Shelter #2 All who knew her are welcome to attend any of the events. Remembrances can be made to Crystal Care AFH, 8509 S 121st St., Seattle, WA 98178
Published in The Herald (Everett) on July 19, 2019