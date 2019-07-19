Alva Cooper

Alva passed on July 13, 2019 at Crystal Care Adult Family Home. Funeral Services for Alva Cooper of Arlington, WA will be held on Monday, July 22, 2019 at Purdy & Walters at Floral Hills, Lynnwood WA. Viewing from 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.; Graveside Services 12:00-1:00 p.m. followed by a Reception at Martha Lake Park Shelter #2 All who knew her are welcome to attend any of the events. Remembrances can be made to Crystal Care AFH, 8509 S 121st St., Seattle, WA 98178
Published in The Herald (Everett) on July 19, 2019
