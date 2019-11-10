Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alvar E. Koski. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Alvar E. "Big Al" Koski 1927-2019 Born in Himanka, Finland, to Saimi and Eino Koski, Al was one of 10 children. On October 28, 2019, at the age of 92, Al passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully, in Everett, WA. Having spent his childhood and early adulthood in Kannus, Finland, Al sailed for America in 1951 with the blessing of his parents. Upon arrival in New York, he immediately boarded a train for Seattle. From there, his cousin brought him to Raymond, WA, where Al was welcomed by his sponsor, (Aunt) Hilda Kero. Within days of arriving in Raymond, Al was hired to work at a sawmill. With some business schooling in Finland and the goal to succeed in his new homeland, Al continued his education and got his electrician's licence in Tacoma, WA. He soon established his own business, Broadview Electric Company of Seattle. In addition to Broadview Electric, Al was the owner of a convenience store and invested in rental properties. Al was an avid golfer and his favorite pastime was spending time at Everett Golf and Country Club, perfecting his game with his many friends. With luck and skill, he gained bragging rights to the hole-in-one achievement - 10 times! Al lived in the Broadview neighborhood until moving to Mukilteo, WA. His Whidbey Island, WA house provided him peace and time for reflection - overlooking Puget Sound and the Olympic mountains. Al will be deeply missed by family and friends. Putting others first, he treated all with kindness and consideration. He was wise, practical, respected, humble, had boundless energy, possessed a strong work ethic and was a hardworking man who lived an amazing life. Al became a proud U.S. citizen in 1956, yet returned to Finland time and time again to visit his siblings. He was preceded in death by siblings Aarre, Matti, Pentti, Irene and Anneli; grandson, Michael, and first wife, Alvina (née Gabelein). He is survived by siblings Anja, Heikki, Mikko and Erkki; son, William R. Koski (Nancy); grandson, Allan Koski (Genea); great-grandchildren, Kalan and Kaiya. Also surviving are, beloved wife, Rita Vermala-Koski and her children, Taina Redfern (John) and Randi Parker; their children, John (Amanda), Christopher (Ashlee), Christina Hjalmer (Ben), Katherine Schultz (Hunter) and Natasha Parker; great-grandchildren, Bennett, Caroline, Claire, Lily, Zeb, Izzy, Zane, Maddie, Elisabeth and Eva Ruth; with many nieces and nephews, both in the U.S. and Finland. Interment in Tampere, Finland, and a private Celebration of Life will be held at later dates. It is requested that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to: Finlandia Foundation National, 470 W. Walnut St, Pasadena, CA 91109 or Finnish Lutheran Church, 8504 13th Ave. NW, Seattle, WA 98117. Arrangments under the care of Evergreen Washelli Funeral Home.



Alvar E. "Big Al" Koski 1927-2019 Born in Himanka, Finland, to Saimi and Eino Koski, Al was one of 10 children. On October 28, 2019, at the age of 92, Al passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully, in Everett, WA. Having spent his childhood and early adulthood in Kannus, Finland, Al sailed for America in 1951 with the blessing of his parents. Upon arrival in New York, he immediately boarded a train for Seattle. From there, his cousin brought him to Raymond, WA, where Al was welcomed by his sponsor, (Aunt) Hilda Kero. Within days of arriving in Raymond, Al was hired to work at a sawmill. With some business schooling in Finland and the goal to succeed in his new homeland, Al continued his education and got his electrician's licence in Tacoma, WA. He soon established his own business, Broadview Electric Company of Seattle. In addition to Broadview Electric, Al was the owner of a convenience store and invested in rental properties. Al was an avid golfer and his favorite pastime was spending time at Everett Golf and Country Club, perfecting his game with his many friends. With luck and skill, he gained bragging rights to the hole-in-one achievement - 10 times! Al lived in the Broadview neighborhood until moving to Mukilteo, WA. His Whidbey Island, WA house provided him peace and time for reflection - overlooking Puget Sound and the Olympic mountains. Al will be deeply missed by family and friends. Putting others first, he treated all with kindness and consideration. He was wise, practical, respected, humble, had boundless energy, possessed a strong work ethic and was a hardworking man who lived an amazing life. Al became a proud U.S. citizen in 1956, yet returned to Finland time and time again to visit his siblings. He was preceded in death by siblings Aarre, Matti, Pentti, Irene and Anneli; grandson, Michael, and first wife, Alvina (née Gabelein). He is survived by siblings Anja, Heikki, Mikko and Erkki; son, William R. Koski (Nancy); grandson, Allan Koski (Genea); great-grandchildren, Kalan and Kaiya. Also surviving are, beloved wife, Rita Vermala-Koski and her children, Taina Redfern (John) and Randi Parker; their children, John (Amanda), Christopher (Ashlee), Christina Hjalmer (Ben), Katherine Schultz (Hunter) and Natasha Parker; great-grandchildren, Bennett, Caroline, Claire, Lily, Zeb, Izzy, Zane, Maddie, Elisabeth and Eva Ruth; with many nieces and nephews, both in the U.S. and Finland. Interment in Tampere, Finland, and a private Celebration of Life will be held at later dates. It is requested that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to: Finlandia Foundation National, 470 W. Walnut St, Pasadena, CA 91109 or Finnish Lutheran Church, 8504 13th Ave. NW, Seattle, WA 98117. Arrangments under the care of Evergreen Washelli Funeral Home. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Nov. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close