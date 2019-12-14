Alvie (Al) Richard McCollum Nov. 30, 1937 - Dec. 11, 2019 Alvie (Al) Richard McCollum, 82 of Tulalip, WA, passed away December 11, 2019. He was born November 30, 1937 in San Fernando, CA to Alive and Cecilia McCollum. He owned his own machine shop in Marysville. He did concrete work for housing foundations and he moved homes. He was a commercial fisherman with his wife, Jean, and he worked for the Tulalip Tribes in logging maintenance and housing maintenance. He was a handyman for many in the community. He is survived by his children, Gary McCollum, Lisa (Lisa) Olver, Robert Fryberg, and Mary Oman; brother, Jess (Margie) McCollum; sister, Katherine Prater; grandchildren, David Charley, Joe Davis, Rocky Renecker, Riley Renecker, Colett Boualavanh, Kayla Pablo, Sharlo Pablo, Levi McCollum, Anthony Sanchez, Merrissa Sanchez; and numerous great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jean; son, Rocky (Leslie) Renecker; daughter, Shannon Edwards-Pablo; sisters-in-law, Janet McCloud and Marleen Myers; grandchildren, Louie Pablo III, and Byron McCollum. A celebration of life will be held Monday, December 16, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Schaefer-Shipman Funeral Home with burial to follow at Mission Beach Cemetery.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Dec. 14, 2019