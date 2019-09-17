Alvin Orsland was born on December 24 in 1925. He grew up in Everett, WA and attended North Junior High, his favorite subjects were math and sports. He was good at both. He also had lots of outside activities during his younger years: He worked up in the mountains fighting fires and on the tugboats in the summer. Later he attended Everett High School, graduating in 1944. He was a three-sport student participating in football, basketball and baseball. He was a true team player. In his senior year, the Everett High School basketball team won the cross-state championship. He enlisted in the US Marine Corps in June 1944, where he participated in the invasion of Iwo Jima, served in the occupation of mainland Japan and the Palau Islands. During his service years, he earned a variety of honorable commendations, three with bronze stars. He was discharged in 1946. Returning to his hometown, he enrolled at Everett Community College. School and the sports scene kept him busy. Orsland entered the business world as owner of H & L Sporting Goods on Hewitt Avenue, later moving to Colby in the heart of Everett from 1948-1974. They sponsored and supported the Everett Orioles baseball team; he was co-chair of the Memorial Stadium Roof Club. After that successful endeavor, he was owner of Orsland Sports Athletic Supplies from 1979-1993 He married Patricia Mootz on March 20, 1948. They were blessed with two daughters, Gretchen and Ann and subsequently four grandchildren, Bryn, Courtney, Olivia and Hannah. He was a member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Everett where he served as congregational president. After moving to Stanwood, WA in 1969, he joined Our Savior's Lutheran Church and became an active member from 1968 to the present date. He served as congregational president, council member and Sunday school teacher for many years. Al was always actively involved in the community: 6 years on the Stanwood/Camano Foundation, 7 years on the Fair Board, School Levy Chairman for 2 years and charter member of Stanwood Booster Club. Al and Pat bought a summer cabin on Camano Island in 1962, eventually making Juniper Beach their permanent home. Al served on the Juniper Beach Co-op Association Board for many years (where he was often referred to as the "Mayor of Juniper Beach"). A trip to the family farm in Orsland, Norway was a highlight, where he got to visit with many long-lost cousins. Al and Pat made yearly trips to Mokihana on Kauai. They were serious travelers, visiting areas in Japan and islands in the south seas, traveling to much of the US and Canada and many areas abroad. Al's love of family, church, sports and school shined through his entire life. He often said he had a terrific childhood and his energy and dedication to family and community stemmed from that. A memorial service will be on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Stanwood.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Sept. 17, 2019