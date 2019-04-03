Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alvin C. Richter III. View Sign

On March 20, 2019, Alvin C. Richter III, 60, devoted husband and loving father, passed away at Providence Medical Hospital in Everett, Washington. Al was born on December 8, 1958 in Fort Wayne, IN, to Alvin C. Richter Jr. and Margaret D. (Greene) Richter. He joined the Navy right after completing high school, where he was stationed in Honolulu, Hawaii aboard the USS Tautog. Al recently celebrated 30 years with the Boeing Company as an Quality Inspector. Al was a devoted family man and he spent much of his time making a life for himself with his beloved wife. He also loved spending time with his two children. Al was also known for his goofy personality, his infections smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit. Al is survived by his wife, Jill Richter of 35 years, and both their children, Matthew, and Rebecca; his brothers, Christopher Richter, Kurt Richter, sister, Barbara Augsburger; and god-daughter, Stephenie Chitwood as well as many family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday April 6, 2019 at 30914 54th Ave NW, Stanwood, WA 98292 at 2 o'clock pm. Flowers may be sent to 4402 125th St NE Marysville, WA 98271 and the family requests any donations that anyone may wish to make be sent to the n or The Breast Cancer Research Foundation in his honor.



On March 20, 2019, Alvin C. Richter III, 60, devoted husband and loving father, passed away at Providence Medical Hospital in Everett, Washington. Al was born on December 8, 1958 in Fort Wayne, IN, to Alvin C. Richter Jr. and Margaret D. (Greene) Richter. He joined the Navy right after completing high school, where he was stationed in Honolulu, Hawaii aboard the USS Tautog. Al recently celebrated 30 years with the Boeing Company as an Quality Inspector. Al was a devoted family man and he spent much of his time making a life for himself with his beloved wife. He also loved spending time with his two children. Al was also known for his goofy personality, his infections smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit. Al is survived by his wife, Jill Richter of 35 years, and both their children, Matthew, and Rebecca; his brothers, Christopher Richter, Kurt Richter, sister, Barbara Augsburger; and god-daughter, Stephenie Chitwood as well as many family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday April 6, 2019 at 30914 54th Ave NW, Stanwood, WA 98292 at 2 o'clock pm. Flowers may be sent to 4402 125th St NE Marysville, WA 98271 and the family requests any donations that anyone may wish to make be sent to the n or The Breast Cancer Research Foundation in his honor. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Apr. 3, 2019

