Alvin C. Leonard Jr. On April 30, 2019 Alvin, surrounded by his family, went peacefully to the Lord. Joining his father, Alvin Sr., mother, Violet, daughter, Pam and son, Todd. Born February 18, 1932 in Chicago to Alvin and Violet Leonard Sr. He married Myrna Nelson on July 25, 1959. He is survived by his wife, Myrna and his children, Candice Tarbert; Steve and Hank Morman; Cindy Zichterman; Alvin III and Kelly Leonard; Craig and Anne Leonard; Jean Leonard: Lisa and Michael Grubb; Darin and Jennifer Leonard and Leigh Bowe. He had 28 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren, (and counting!). He will be missed by his sisters, Evelyn Schanzenbach and Marilyn Bjordahl, along with several nieces, a cousin and numerous friends that he met along his life path! Alvin attended the University of Washington. He joined the Air Force during and served, in the Korean War. He retired as a 2nd Lieutenant after seven years. After the military, he joined his parents in business in the china, candle and giftware industry. He found his passion in sales, which he greatly excelled at! Alvin embraced life and loved his family, friends and business associates fully! He loved convertibles, travel, the Mariners and Seahawks, gardening and his Lord. An exemplary man in all aspects, he will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him!
Published in The Herald (Everett) on May 8, 2019