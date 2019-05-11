Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alvin P. Gessner. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Alvin Patrick Gessner August 11, 1940 - May 7, 2019 Al was born in Everett, WA, and lived here his entire life. He graduated from Everett High School in 1959. In 1961 he began longshoring on the Everett Waterfront and in 1963 he became a proud member of ILWU Local 32, where he worked as a crane operator until he retired in 2012. He always said he had the best job in the world. Al had many interests throughout his life. He loved dogs, and for years he raised Hungarian Visla's going to many dog shows up and down the west coast. He always enjoyed woodworking and carpentry. For many years he enjoyed Ballroom dancing, traveling to, and competing in many conventions. Dad had many talents and seemed to excel at everything he did. Al is survived by his children, Jamey Gessner, and Tammy Bierwagen (Roy) and three granddaughters: Madeline, Vivian and Celia. Thank you to Providence Hospice for the care Dad received. A Celebration of life will be held May 25, 2019 at 11:00 am at Evergreen lanes Bowling Alley, 52nd and Evergreen Way in Everett,.



