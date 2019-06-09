Alvin O. West On Sunday, June 2, 2019 Alvin West, loving husband, father and grandfather went to be with Our Lord at the age of 82 in Everett, WA. Al was born on March 4, 1937 to Alvin and Gerthel West in Fort Worth, TX, and raised in Adona, AR. At an early age he worked beside his father and mother logging with a team of mules and learned these skills that he would use later in life. Enlisted in the Air Force from 1955-1961 with an honorable discharge. He met the love of his life, Darlene M. Chambers and they married November 21, 1956. Al operated Wes's Shell Station in Everett for several years until he decided to go back to his roots and he started 3 W Logging Co. for 30 years. Al and Darlene also drove team for Brownline Trucking six years. They raised five daughters: Dianna West of Marysville, WA, Judie (Steve) Hart of Sedro Woolley, WA, Darla West (Kevin Funden) of Lynnwood, WA, and Deana Baker of Marysville; 13 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Al was preceded in death by daughters, Thonia M. Lindvig and Hope Ann West. Service will be held at Evergreen Funeral Home, 4504 Broadway, Everett, WA, on Monday, June 17, 2019 at 1pm. Reception to follow.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on June 9, 2019