Amelia was born on August 12, 2019 to Solomon and Marsha Spencer Sr. in Everett WA.Amelia was a beautiful baby girl who brought so much joy and light to the world.From the day she was born, Amelia was a fighter she was born early and had to spend some time in the NICU.Amelia was the little princess that her family had been waiting for.She was the little Queen who ran the house.Amelia had this very contagious smile and laugh anytime you were around her she brightened up your day.Amelia was mommy's little princess, they shared the same spicy attitude. Anytime she wanted anything, she knew how to get her way. She had all her family wrapped around her precious little finger.Amelia will truly be missed she was taken way too soon. She in now untied with her Daddy in heaven above.She leaves behind, Siblings, Martyn, Avery, Solomon "Sully" Jr Daisha, Eliana, AvaughneiGrandparents: Maureen Fryberg, & Viviann Spencer; Great Grandparents: Gerald (Sammy) Fryberg, & Janice Maurice ; Aunts and Uncles, Albert Young Jr, Rudy (Rayna) Madrigal, Luke (Raelene) Madrigal, Jesus (Sandra) Madrigal Jr., Timothy Madrigal, Thomas (Roseann) Reeves, Tara Spencer, Angel Maurice, Clarissa, Melissa & Rudene Young & numerous cousins.Proceeded in death by: Father Solomon "Botch" Spencer" Sr., Brother, Baby Boy Spencer Grandpa Albert Young Sr., Great grandparents, Mary Johnny Spencer & Richard George Spencer Sr., Uncle Antonio "Tony" Spencer Sr.A celebration of Amelia's life will be held Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 10 AM at the Tulalip Gym with burial to follow at Mission Beach Cemetery.Arrangements entrusted to Schaefer-Shipman Funeral Home. August 12, 2019 - June 24, 2020