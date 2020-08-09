1/1
Amos Chapman
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Amos's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Amos (Tad) B. Chapman

A beloved father and grandfather, Amos Chapman passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family. Born in Eureka, Washington to Amos and Lucille Chapman, he was raised on a farm in eastern Washington. At 16 years of age the family moved to Seattle where he graduated from Franklin High School. At the age of 17 Amos enlisted in the Navy where he served on the destroyer USS Killen during World War II. After an honorable discharge he met and married Margaret Lundeberg. They had 3 daughters. He had a long career in the US Postal Service from which he retired. Amos was an active member of the Masons, Sons of Norway, American Legion, VFW, Elks, NARF, Edmonds Senior Center and most dear to his heart, Trinity Lutheran Church in Lynnwood. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister and his beloved wife Margaret. Amos is survived by his daughters, Sue (Rick), Becky (Jim), and Pam. Those who will also miss him are 7 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren, and many, many friends and relatives too numerous to mention. Because of current circumstances Amos's celebration of life will be postponed until sometime next year. If you feel the need to honor him consider donating to any of the organizations listed above.

July 18, 1925 - July 29, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald (Everett) from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved