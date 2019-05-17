Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Amy E. Patterson. View Sign Service Information Purdy & Walters at Floral Hills 409 Filbert Road Lynnwood , WA 980364934 (425)-672-1800 Memorial Mass 11:00 AM Blessed Sacrament Parish Seattle , WA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Amy Elizabeth Patterson June 18, 1990 – May 8, 2019 Our beloved Amy, age 28, was called by God on May 8, 2019, due to complications of Wolf-Hirschhorn Syndrome. Although Amy was not able to speak, she touched many lives with her personality. She taught us patience, the value of human life, and that the smallest among us can have the most impact. Amy loved walks around Green Lake, drives in the car, her rocking chair, playing with her ribbons, listening to music, watching cartoons, and observing activities around her. We will be forever grateful to the teachers and staff of Maplewood School in Edmonds, WA, for finding Amy's potential and allowing her to grow in her own unique way. We deeply appreciate the medical staff at Group Health/Kaiser who helped us care for Amy during the most difficult health issues during her early years. And in particular we laud the amazing staff of Fircrest Skilled Nursing who provided medical care, love and support to Amy and her family. We are grateful for all the people who have loved and cared for Amy over the years. She is survived by her father, Mark, mother, Liz; sister, Rachel, and brother, John. A Memorial Mass will be said for her Monday, May 20, 2019, 11:00am at Blessed Sacrament Parish, Seattle. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Friends of Fircrest, Garden Fund, c/o Fircrest School, 15230 15th Avenue NE, Shoreline, WA 98155. Please visit:





Amy Elizabeth Patterson June 18, 1990 – May 8, 2019 Our beloved Amy, age 28, was called by God on May 8, 2019, due to complications of Wolf-Hirschhorn Syndrome. Although Amy was not able to speak, she touched many lives with her personality. She taught us patience, the value of human life, and that the smallest among us can have the most impact. Amy loved walks around Green Lake, drives in the car, her rocking chair, playing with her ribbons, listening to music, watching cartoons, and observing activities around her. We will be forever grateful to the teachers and staff of Maplewood School in Edmonds, WA, for finding Amy's potential and allowing her to grow in her own unique way. We deeply appreciate the medical staff at Group Health/Kaiser who helped us care for Amy during the most difficult health issues during her early years. And in particular we laud the amazing staff of Fircrest Skilled Nursing who provided medical care, love and support to Amy and her family. We are grateful for all the people who have loved and cared for Amy over the years. She is survived by her father, Mark, mother, Liz; sister, Rachel, and brother, John. A Memorial Mass will be said for her Monday, May 20, 2019, 11:00am at Blessed Sacrament Parish, Seattle. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Friends of Fircrest, Garden Fund, c/o Fircrest School, 15230 15th Avenue NE, Shoreline, WA 98155. Please visit: www.floralhillslynnwood.com to leave your condolences on Amy's online guestbook. Published in The Herald (Everett) on May 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close