Amy L. Soverel Amy Lynn Soverel of Woodinville, WA passed away on Friday December 13, 2019. She was 50 years old and was surrounded by her family. She was born on November 9,, 1969 to Thomas and Jean (Keith) Mavracic in West Palm Beach, FL. Amy grew up in Palm Beach Gardens where she met her husband and eventually moved to western Washington where she raised her family. Amy found a long term employer in AT&T where she worked as a telecommunications analyst for several decades. She finished her career with Healthy Paws/Aon. Amy not only enjoyed life, she was also larger than life in many ways. She truly loved being with her family and friends. She made friends quickly and frequently and was always the life of the party. With her bubbly personality and upfront disposition, Amy developed an extensive network of friends. Their loving support extended not only to Amy, but to her entire family as well. Amy enjoyed boating and could frequently be found out on the water cruising the San Juan's or pursuing Dungeness crabs or Spot prawns. The northern waters of Puget Sound held a special place in her heart. Amy also very much enjoyed surrounding herself with her four legged friends. It was not uncommon for the pets to outnumber the people in her home. Amy is survived by husband, Greg; her two sons, Michael and Ty; her grandson, Rhys; parents, Tom and Jean and her brother, Scott. A celebration of life event will be held for Amy in the Spring of next year in the vicinity of Fidalgo Island. A small remembrance event will be held next month in Leavenworth, WA. Special thanks to all the staff at Evergreen Hospital in Kirkland, WA who provided an exceptional level of care to Amy, the members of the A-team, family and friends who all contributed to making Amy's final experiences as comfortable as they possibly could be. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Dec. 27, 2019

