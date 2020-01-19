Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anderson C. Myllykangas. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Anderson Charles Myllykangas Anderson Myllykangas left us on January 4, 2020. Born February 28, 1977 to Donald and Pam Myllykangas. Preceded in death by his father, Don. Survived by his wife, Gloria, his mother, Pam; brother, Kyle, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and step family. Andy worked as a commercial electrician with I.B.E.W #191 and had a career with the Boeing Co. Andy had a passion for building and worked on anything mechanical. Many friends and family would always say "bring it to Andy" he can fix anything! He loved his family and friends always wanting to have a social gathering and a chance to fire up the barbecue. His nieces and nephews could always count on Andy to make their birthdays and holidays a special event. All his family and friends will sorely miss his quick wit and zest for life. A celebration of life will occur this summer.



Anderson Charles Myllykangas Anderson Myllykangas left us on January 4, 2020. Born February 28, 1977 to Donald and Pam Myllykangas. Preceded in death by his father, Don. Survived by his wife, Gloria, his mother, Pam; brother, Kyle, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and step family. Andy worked as a commercial electrician with I.B.E.W #191 and had a career with the Boeing Co. Andy had a passion for building and worked on anything mechanical. Many friends and family would always say "bring it to Andy" he can fix anything! He loved his family and friends always wanting to have a social gathering and a chance to fire up the barbecue. His nieces and nephews could always count on Andy to make their birthdays and holidays a special event. All his family and friends will sorely miss his quick wit and zest for life. A celebration of life will occur this summer. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Jan. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close