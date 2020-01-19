Anderson Charles Myllykangas Anderson Myllykangas left us on January 4, 2020. Born February 28, 1977 to Donald and Pam Myllykangas. Preceded in death by his father, Don. Survived by his wife, Gloria, his mother, Pam; brother, Kyle, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and step family. Andy worked as a commercial electrician with I.B.E.W #191 and had a career with the Boeing Co. Andy had a passion for building and worked on anything mechanical. Many friends and family would always say "bring it to Andy" he can fix anything! He loved his family and friends always wanting to have a social gathering and a chance to fire up the barbecue. His nieces and nephews could always count on Andy to make their birthdays and holidays a special event. All his family and friends will sorely miss his quick wit and zest for life. A celebration of life will occur this summer.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Jan. 19, 2020