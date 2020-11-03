Andre Cary Wall of Lynnwood, Washington, age 55, died suddenly on October 9, 2020 of a heart attack. He was born on September 25, 1965. He grew up in both California and North Dakota. He graduated from Bottineau High School in 1984.

He moved to the Napa Valley area to be near family, drink wine and play basketball. His job transferred him to Ballard, Washington, where he met his wife. He worked as a warehouse supervisor for the last 20 years for several businesses in Snohomish County.

Andre loved basketball and cooking for large crowds. He was working on his golf game, fishing, and smoking meats. He loved working with his friends in Renewal by Anderson's Everett warehouse.

He is preceded in death by his father, Gary Richard Wall, and his mother, Corine Marie Vandal. He is survived by his wife of 20 years Phebe Mason and his sons Carris and Ruben; his brothers Scott (Charlotte), Jason (Kelli), and Jeremy; and his sister Heidi; and many nieces and nephews.

Andre was the guy to jump in to help a friend whenever he could. Many will miss his energy and enthusiasm. A celebration of Andre's life will be planned for a later date.

