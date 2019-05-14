Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Andrea Lynn Pierson Churchward. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

August 5, 1946 - May 7, 2019 Andrea Lynn Pierson Churchward, age 72, beloved sister, mother, and grandmother, passed away May 7, 2019. She is survived by her son, Dale E. Churchward; daughter-in-law, Rebecca; and grandchildren, Sarah, Matthew, Jacob, and Joshua. Also sisters, Melanie Hermanson (Norval), Lisa Pierson, Lori Cripe (Rick). Pre-deceased by her parents, Melvin L. Pierson and Lois Hale Pierson. Andrea graduated from Colton High School in 1964, San Bernardino Valley College in 1967, and received her BA in Education from Brigham Young University in 1970. Andrea worked as a teacher's aide for special needs children in the Colton School District for 20 years. She also taught piano in her home, sharing her love of music with many students. She was still teaching up until her passing. Living in Colton, CA most of her life, after her retirement, Andrea moved to Granite Falls, WA to live closer to her son and his family. She was excited to spend more time with her grandchildren. Andrea was an active and involved member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, serving in many capacities; including choir director, Primary and Relief Society pianist, Stake missionary, teacher. Andrea had a profound impact on many people. In her quiet way, she helped neighbors, inspired her students, loved and cherished her family, looking every day for opportunities to uplift and encourage those around her, even strangers. Andrea and her sisters grew up in a home filled with music, love, and laughter; raised by parents of faith. She continued and enlarged upon that legacy in her own home and community. She will be greatly missed. We love you, dearest Andie. Services held in Granite Falls, WA May 16, 2019 Viewing/Visitation Thursday, May 16, 2019 @ 9:00 am -11:00 am PT The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 18218 100th St NE Granite Falls, WA 98252 Funeral Thursday, May 16, 2019 @ 11:00 am -12:30 pm PT The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 18218 100th St NE Granite Falls, WA 98252





