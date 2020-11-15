Born in Mannheim, Germany, making Everett her home for 25 years, her parents were Karola Edrich and veteran Moses Walker. Andrea lived as a Nichiren Buddhist, practicing compassion with victory and happiness. She is deeply missed by many.

Former social worker, activist, traveler, and a Western Washington University alumnus, her lifelong passion was music. She met her late husband and great love, Millard Hasbrook, Sr., in the B.Y.O. Blues Band.

With excellence, Andrea served domestic-violence survivors; founded a Buddhist choir; and grew community among Soka Gakkai International and Full Moon Circles. In recent years, she bonded with wider family and reignited a love for poetry, publishing two books.

Andrea is survived by her step-children Mey, Michelle, Arthur, Millard, Jr., Chad; and six step-grandchildren. A celebration of life will be announced on Facebook.

December 27, 1950 - October 18, 2020