1/1
Andrea SkyWalker Chapman
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Andrea's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Born in Mannheim, Germany, making Everett her home for 25 years, her parents were Karola Edrich and veteran Moses Walker. Andrea lived as a Nichiren Buddhist, practicing compassion with victory and happiness. She is deeply missed by many.
Former social worker, activist, traveler, and a Western Washington University alumnus, her lifelong passion was music. She met her late husband and great love, Millard Hasbrook, Sr., in the B.Y.O. Blues Band.
With excellence, Andrea served domestic-violence survivors; founded a Buddhist choir; and grew community among Soka Gakkai International and Full Moon Circles. In recent years, she bonded with wider family and reignited a love for poetry, publishing two books.

Andrea is survived by her step-children Mey, Michelle, Arthur, Millard, Jr., Chad; and six step-grandchildren. A celebration of life will be announced on Facebook.

December 27, 1950 - October 18, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald (Everett) from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved