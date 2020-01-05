Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Andrew Dickinson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Andrew Ian Dickinson Mar. 25, 1983 - Nov. 22, 2019 ~ The brightest star has left the earth and our world and hearts will never be the same ~ Andrew Ian Dickinson was born feet first in Wenatchee, WA on March 25, 1983 and from that moment on, his love for life and generous heart touched everyone who ever met him. He split his childhood between Lake Wenatchee and Snohomish, WA, pulling Stevens Pass more times than he could count. Drew's antics were as legendary as his roar of a laugh and his love of a good time contagious. From the founding of his infamous Puke & Rally, a dusty and dirty camping party in the wild woods of Lake Wenatchee, to his epic collection of cars and someday projects, Drew played as hard as he worked. A true Renaissance man, he was a welder by trade but also operated heavy equipment and was an accomplished craftsman. He was eternally optimistic and never could say no to a friend in need of a helping hand. He spent countless hours in helping to restore his Victorian family home, Ivy Hill, in Snohomish and his legacy will live on in everything he touched. Drew was fiercely loyal to his friends and family and absolutely devoted to his beloved son, Maxwell Wilder, who brought him "happiness beyond his wildest dreams." Drew excelled at many roles but fatherhood brought out the very finest in him. He was a notorious impulse shopper, a hater of all things mint, and a lover of all things Irish. He was clever and charismatic, a neologist, always defining a moment with his unique Drewism catchphrases. He loved being outdoors whether on a dirt bike, a snowmobile or just braffing through the woods in his Jeep. He lived 48 hours in everyday and packed oh so much life into his all-too-short 36 years. Drew was tragically taken from us instantly on his family's mountain, DirtyFace, in Lake Wenatchee by a falling tree on November 22, 2019. He was laid to rest on November 30, 2019 at GAR Cemetery in Snohomish, WA. Drew leaves behind so many broken hearts including those of his three-year-old son, Maxwell; his parents, Rebecca Dickinson, and Michael and Kari Dickinson; five siblings, Alisha Dickinson (Edgar), Aubrey Dickinson (Derek), Anna Mantyla (Ian), Samantha McGarrity (Craig), and Josh Dickinson; as well as his partner, Katie Waters. His adoring nephews and nieces ~ McKenzi, Cayden, London, Willa, Huckland, Lachlan, Sawyer and Rio will forever miss their rowdy Uncle Drew. He also leaves behind grandmothers, Margaret Hart and Barbara Dickinson; as well as Max's mom, Amy Johnson Widdis (Brandon); and countless family and friends. Drew was greeted in heaven by he and Katie's unborn son; his uncle, Brian Dickinson; niece, Trinity Dickinson; grandparents, Bruce Dickinson, Jim Hart; and great-grandparents, Clayton and Carolee Hall and Allen and Evelyn Fogerson; as well as his cherished German shepherd, Navarre. A celebration of Drew's beautiful life will be held on January 19, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Crossroads Thomas Family Farm in Snohomish. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made at Cashmere Valley Bank for his young son, Maxwell Dickinson in care of Kari Dickinson. Loving you has changed our lives. ~ It should come as no surprise that losing you has done the same ~



