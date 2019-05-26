Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Andrew S. McKelvey. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Andrew Scott McKelvey Oct. 20, 1962 - May 16, 2019 Andrew "Andy" McKelvey, formerly of Williamsport, PA, passed away unexpectedly May 16, 2019. Son of the late Charles J. and Blair M. (Montgomery) McKelvey, Andy is survived by his loving and devoted wife of almost 26 years, Janis (formerly Ellington), of Mill Creek, WA. A 1980 graduate of Williamsport Area High School, Andy went on to earn a psychology degree from Spring Hill College in Mobile, AL. He joined Phi Kappa Theta Fraternity and enjoyed lifelong friendships with his classmates and fraternity brothers, periodically reuniting for social occasions. In 1986, Andy and close friend, Chris McKernan, decided to climb into Chris's van and strike for parts unknown. Borne along on the currents of youthful whimsy, their travels culminated in the "jet city," Seattle, WA. Life caught on, the vibe superb, and they each met young ladies who would become the focus and devotion of their lives. By 1992, Andy, having become somewhat disillusioned in his district sales representative role, bid farewell to his employer and founded American Beauty Lawn and Tree, which he and his wife successfully ran until his passing. Andy quickly developed an endearing rapport with each client and customer, one that often flourished into friendships accentuating the business relationship. In addition to his many personal interests, Andy enjoyed charting the progress of his favorite sports teams, particularly the Nittany Lions and the Seattle Mariners. He was always available for a neighbor, friend or family member and willingly lent a helping hand or tool to those in need. He and Janis enjoyed traveling to Maui, Hawaii, every September to observe their anniversary, and countless other destinations of personal and business interest. He is survived by brothers, Francis A. (Beth) McKelvey, of South Williamsport, and Edward M. McKelvey, of Redmond, WA; sisters, Margaret O. McKelvey, of Williamsport, and Carolyn B. (Scott) Dean, of Arlington, VA; four nephews, Elliott McKelvey, of South Williamsport, Robert Dean, of Arlington, VA, Matthew Ellington, of Mather, CA, and Jonathan Ellington, of San Jose, CA; two nieces, Margaret B. Dean, of Arlington, VA, and Stephanie (Eddie) Garza, of Jacksonville, FL; and three grandnieces, Jessica, Isabella and Olivia Garza, of Jacksonville. A memorial service, followed by a Celebration of Life ceremony are currently being planned for this summer. The exact date and information will be made available by the family as it develops. In lieu of flowers donations in Andy's name to Old Dog Haven will be greatly appreciated.



