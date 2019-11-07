Andrew Vadim Obrastoff Andrew V. Obrastoff, age 94, of Lake Stevens, WA, passed away November 2, 2019, after a life well-lived. Andrew was born in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada on September 18, 1925 to Vadim Obrastoff-Rutinsky and Nadine Yakovleff. He graduated from Palmer School of Chiropractic with a bachelor's degree in Chiropractic Science and was awarded the title Doctor of Chiropractic. Andrew worked at Boeing for 33 years in electronics testing. He enjoyed hiking, carpentry and tinkering, always able to fix whatever was broken. He is survived by wife, Penny Singer-Obrastoff, sons, Paul (Sherri) and Theodore (Sharon), grandchildren, Jordan, Ethan and Alexis and siblings Helen Tulintseff and Victor Obrastoff. Andrew was preceded in death by wives, Gladys Obrastoff and Evelyn Obrastoff and beloved grandson, Andrew Obrastoff ("little Andy"). A funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 11:00am at Butterworth Funeral Home, 520 W. Raye St. in Queen Anne. Burial will follow at Evergreen Washelli Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Seattle Children's Hospital.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Nov. 7, 2019