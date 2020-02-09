Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Angela Cummins. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

June 23, 1938 – January 13, 2020 Angela Frances Cummins (nee Byrne) passed away peacefully at her home on January 13, 2020 after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Angela was born in Drogheda, Ireland to parents Maureen and James Byrne on June 23, 1938. She came to the United States in October 1958. She married Patrick Cummins in 1960 and lived in Seattle and Aberdeen, WA before moving to Mukilteo, WA in 1968. Angela was married for 24 years and raised six children. She studied medical massage therapy and became a licensed massage therapist in 1986. She started her own business and was often praised for her healing hands. She continued her practice until her cancer diagnosis last year. Angela loved the Lord and was guided by her strong faith. She was kind, generous, and had an encouraging word for everyone. She had a great appreciation for nature and completed many challenging hikes in the Cascade and Olympic mountains. Angela took pride in keeping her yard well maintained and spent many hours tending to her colorful flower beds and hanging baskets. She liked to walk the wooded trails near her home and at the beach in Mukilteo and enjoyed our beautiful sunsets. Angela is survived by her children: Maureen Polk (Gary), Liz Stumpf (Mark), Patrick, Kathleen Pool (Scott), Kevin (Nicole Devitt), and Brian (Cammy); seven grandchildren and two great-granddaughters; sister, Mary Kluba (Richard), brothers, Patrick (Maureen), Sean (Marie), Frank, Gabriel (Margaret), and Declan (Lucia). Her extended family also mourn her passing. She is preceded in death by her brothers, Charles (Philomena), Eugene (Joan), and Thomas (Kathleen). Angela's family would like to thank the oncology staff at Virginia Mason Medical Center, Providence Hospice Services, and the caregivers who supported her at home. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 1:00pm at Hotel Indigo on the Everett waterfront. All those who knew Angela are welcome to attend.



June 23, 1938 – January 13, 2020 Angela Frances Cummins (nee Byrne) passed away peacefully at her home on January 13, 2020 after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Angela was born in Drogheda, Ireland to parents Maureen and James Byrne on June 23, 1938. She came to the United States in October 1958. She married Patrick Cummins in 1960 and lived in Seattle and Aberdeen, WA before moving to Mukilteo, WA in 1968. Angela was married for 24 years and raised six children. She studied medical massage therapy and became a licensed massage therapist in 1986. She started her own business and was often praised for her healing hands. She continued her practice until her cancer diagnosis last year. Angela loved the Lord and was guided by her strong faith. She was kind, generous, and had an encouraging word for everyone. She had a great appreciation for nature and completed many challenging hikes in the Cascade and Olympic mountains. Angela took pride in keeping her yard well maintained and spent many hours tending to her colorful flower beds and hanging baskets. She liked to walk the wooded trails near her home and at the beach in Mukilteo and enjoyed our beautiful sunsets. Angela is survived by her children: Maureen Polk (Gary), Liz Stumpf (Mark), Patrick, Kathleen Pool (Scott), Kevin (Nicole Devitt), and Brian (Cammy); seven grandchildren and two great-granddaughters; sister, Mary Kluba (Richard), brothers, Patrick (Maureen), Sean (Marie), Frank, Gabriel (Margaret), and Declan (Lucia). Her extended family also mourn her passing. She is preceded in death by her brothers, Charles (Philomena), Eugene (Joan), and Thomas (Kathleen). Angela's family would like to thank the oncology staff at Virginia Mason Medical Center, Providence Hospice Services, and the caregivers who supported her at home. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 1:00pm at Hotel Indigo on the Everett waterfront. All those who knew Angela are welcome to attend. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 9, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close