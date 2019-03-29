Obituary

In Loving Memory Angeline F. Nicholson May 15, 1928 - March 29, 2018 It is hard to believe that it has been a year since we lost you. Not a day goes by that we don't think of you. We can't count the number of times we've wanted to call you to share what's happening in our lives, ask you a trivia question or if we can come get some flowers! We find peace knowing you are in heaven with so many loved ones but we truly wish you were here with us instead. We love and miss you. You were the best Mom, Grandma, Sister, Aunt and Friend we could ever ask for. You are in our hearts forever.

In Loving Memory Angeline F. Nicholson May 15, 1928 - March 29, 2018 It is hard to believe that it has been a year since we lost you. Not a day goes by that we don't think of you. We can't count the number of times we've wanted to call you to share what's happening in our lives, ask you a trivia question or if we can come get some flowers! We find peace knowing you are in heaven with so many loved ones but we truly wish you were here with us instead. We love and miss you. You were the best Mom, Grandma, Sister, Aunt and Friend we could ever ask for. You are in our hearts forever. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 29, 2019

