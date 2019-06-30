Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anita J. Stull. View Sign Service Information Schaefer-Shipman Funeral Home 804 State Ave Marysville , WA 98270-4237 (360)-659-3711 Send Flowers Obituary

Oct. 26, 1955 - June 21, 2019 Anita J. Stull passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019 after a valiant battle against cancer. The youngest daughter of Vivian and Frederick Lawrence of Winfield, KS, Anita graduated from Winfield Senior High School in 1973 and graduated from Southwestern College in 1978. She married William Stull in 1979 and they happily celebrated over 39 years of marriage. Anita was an avid explorer and especially enjoyed trips to her aunt and uncle's farm in the Ozark country of Missouri where she could ride horses and explore many of the limestone caves in the area. After moving to the Pacific Northwest, she spent weekends exploring remote Forest Service roads in the North Cascades and enjoyed annual family jeeping vacations in the Colorado Rockies and San Juan mountains. She actively supported the preservation of antique wooden carousels and traveled extensively throughout the U.S to attend conventions and fund-raising events. After adopting a Cairn Terrier from the Col. Potter Cairn Rescue Network, she graciously volunteered to perform pre-adoption inspections in the north Puget Sound area. While working for Eagle Hardware at Smoky Point, she was the first Eagle employee to achieve their highest customer service award in less than a year. Anita is survived by husband, William of Marysville, WA; sisters, Nancy Travis of Columbia MO, and Martha Fitzwater of Winfield, KS; brother, Rick Lawrence of Westminster, CO; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends, and her beloved rescued Cairn Terrier, Catey. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frederick Lawrence and Vivian Lawrence Glenn. In honoring her wishes, there will be no services. However, Anita was especially fond of the ocean, Puget Sound, and beaches, and requested that her ashes be spread across the Puget Sound at a date to be determined. The families of Anita and William wish to pass along their sincere thanks and appreciation to the doctors, nurses, and staff of the Providence Regional Cancer Partnership and the Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett. They are truly earth-bound angels.





