Anita L. King Anita Louise Mitchell was born September 2, 1946, in Philadelphia, to Hattie and Robert Mitchell. As part of a Navy family, Anita and her brother Rob lived in many places on the East Coast as well as in Morocco, where Anita's interest in French began. At John R. Rogers High School in Spokane, WA, Anita took every French and Spanish class available, and graduated in 1964. At EWU she majored in foreign language education; she met and married Jim King, a Vietnam veteran. They then moved to Ellensburg, WA, where Anita taught Spanish and Washington history while Jim worked toward his MA in Computer Science. After Jim started working for Boeing in Everett, WA, Anita was hired by the Foreign Language Depart-ment at Cascade High School, where she taught for the remainder of her career. She was a popular teacher, always prepared and professional, and also was known as one of CHS's best-dressed staff members. She took several groups of students to France, and had great memories of hiking in the Alps with friends. After retiring, she taught elementary school classes about electricity for the PUD. A skilled seamstress, Anita enjoyed many activities with her friends in the American Sewing Guild She had a business making children's clothing, and mother-and-daughter outfits. In retirement, Jim and Anita were Arizona snowbirds. After Jim passed away there in 2010, Anita enjoyed Christmases in Spokane and Newport, WA, with her brother Rob and his wife Gail; their son John; and their son Chris and his wife Emily with their children, Maxwell, Sylvia and Evelyn. Anita took joy from her attendance at Maplewood Presbyterian Church in Edmonds, WA, from working in her garden and in her sewing room, from chocolate and everything French. She was a class act to the end. Anita was a two-time cancer survivor. Alzheimer's claimed her on March 21, 2019, in Lynnwood, WA. Cremation has taken place and her urn will be placed at Riverside Memorial Park in Spokane. A memorial gathering near Everett will be held at a later date.



