Mass Intentions for Anita Sevilla:
* ST. ELIZABETH ANN SETON PARISH, BOTHELL WASHINGTON - FRIDAY, JUNE 12 @ 9:00AM - LIVE STREAMED
* ST. MARY MAGDALEN PARISH, EVERETT WASHINGTON- WEDNESDAY, JUNE 17 @ 8:00AM - LIVE STREAMED
* ST BRENDAN CATJHOLIC PARISH, BOTHELL WASHINGTON-THURSDAY, JULY 2 @ 8:30AM - LIVE STREAMED
Recordings of masses can be available in each parish's websites.
Anita Marquez Sevilla, beloved Nanay and Nana, passed away peacefully in Seattle, WA, on June 10, 2020 at the age of 77 years.
Anita was born in Palompon, Leyte, Philippines on November 25, 1942, to Pedro Marquez and Dominga Esmero, and was one of six children (Lily, Pedro, Jr, Esther, Benjamin, and Parida). She attended the University of San Carlos in Cebu City, Philippines, receiving her bachelor's degree in education and home economics. She taught at both the elementary and high school levels.
Anita married Rito Campos Sevilla on December 1, 1969, in their hometown of Palompon, where the couple primarily settled and had six children together. As a daughter of a US Navy service member, Anita took the opportunity in July 1984 to immigrate to the United States, where she was joined by her husband and children in December 1984. Together, Anita and Rito raised their family in Oak Harbor, WA. Anita also broadened her career path, becoming a certified nursing assistant. Anita and Rito later relocated to Everett, WA. In 2013, Rito preceded Anita in death.
Anita was a devoted and loving mother and grandmother, and she kept close ties with her large extended family, relatives and friends. When she wasn't traveling and visiting inside and outside the US, she enjoyed reading, volunteering at her grandchildren's schools, crocheting, gardening and cooking. She also had endless patience for puzzles and Rummikub, and in teaching others how to play mahjong.
Anita will be deeply missed, and will always be treasured by her family. She is survived by her children (Rowena, Hilda, Gerry, Brenda, Myra, and Liz), grandchildren (Ehrik, Meah, Nikolas, Alivia, Jasmine, and Samantha), sons-in-law (Tony, Roel, and Jay), and warmly embraced family members (Amy, Rosalie, Dennis and Benes).
A Rosary and memorial service will be held on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Due to coronavirus pandemic concerns, in-person attendance is limited to immediate family, but the event will be live streamed by Bauer Funeral Chapel. Anita will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband, Rito, overlooking the mountains at Cypress Lawn Memorial Park, Everett, WA.
Condolences may be left at dignitymemorial.com. In lieu of flowers, please honor her memory in mass intentions and charitable donations in Anita Marquez Sevilla's honor, as a breast cancer survivor, may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute or to your favorite charity.
We the children of Anita are grateful for your warmth and support as we honor and celebrate her life and legacy.
November 25, 1942 - June 10, 2020
Anita was born in Palompon, Leyte, Philippines on November 25, 1942, to Pedro Marquez and Dominga Esmero, and was one of six children (Lily, Pedro, Jr, Esther, Benjamin, and Parida). She attended the University of San Carlos in Cebu City, Philippines, receiving her bachelor's degree in education and home economics. She taught at both the elementary and high school levels.
Anita married Rito Campos Sevilla on December 1, 1969, in their hometown of Palompon, where the couple primarily settled and had six children together. As a daughter of a US Navy service member, Anita took the opportunity in July 1984 to immigrate to the United States, where she was joined by her husband and children in December 1984. Together, Anita and Rito raised their family in Oak Harbor, WA. Anita also broadened her career path, becoming a certified nursing assistant. Anita and Rito later relocated to Everett, WA. In 2013, Rito preceded Anita in death.
Anita was a devoted and loving mother and grandmother, and she kept close ties with her large extended family, relatives and friends. When she wasn't traveling and visiting inside and outside the US, she enjoyed reading, volunteering at her grandchildren's schools, crocheting, gardening and cooking. She also had endless patience for puzzles and Rummikub, and in teaching others how to play mahjong.
Anita will be deeply missed, and will always be treasured by her family. She is survived by her children (Rowena, Hilda, Gerry, Brenda, Myra, and Liz), grandchildren (Ehrik, Meah, Nikolas, Alivia, Jasmine, and Samantha), sons-in-law (Tony, Roel, and Jay), and warmly embraced family members (Amy, Rosalie, Dennis and Benes).
A Rosary and memorial service will be held on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Due to coronavirus pandemic concerns, in-person attendance is limited to immediate family, but the event will be live streamed by Bauer Funeral Chapel. Anita will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband, Rito, overlooking the mountains at Cypress Lawn Memorial Park, Everett, WA.
Condolences may be left at dignitymemorial.com. In lieu of flowers, please honor her memory in mass intentions and charitable donations in Anita Marquez Sevilla's honor, as a breast cancer survivor, may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute or to your favorite charity.
We the children of Anita are grateful for your warmth and support as we honor and celebrate her life and legacy.
November 25, 1942 - June 10, 2020
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald (Everett) from Jun. 16 to Jun. 13, 2020.