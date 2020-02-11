Ann "Anni" Ballinger Born in Seattle, WA on August 22, 1944 to Marylu and Richard Ballinger. Raised in Edmonds, WA, Anni graduated from Edmonds High School in 1962. She spent many years working for Physio Control in Redmond, WA. Anni moved to the family cabin on the Tye River in Skykomish, WA in 1978 and spent the entire rest of her life there. She skied and instructed at Stevens Pass for many years. She was preceded in death by her mother and father. She is survived by her brother, Fred.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 11, 2020