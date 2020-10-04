Our beloved mother, Ann Inkster Cruikshank passed away peacefully September 24, 2020 at Sunrise View Convalescent Center in Everett, WA. She was born May 21, 1926 in Seattle, WA to Lewis and Lillian Inkster.

Ann grew up in Seattle, and attended Roosevelt High School and the University of Washington where she was a member of the Tri Delta Sorority. She married Charles in 1949, which brought her to Everett for the remainder of her life.

Ann was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church, Everett Golf and Country Club, Everett Woman's Book Club, and an investment club. Ann was happiest when she had a dining room table full of family and friends for holidays, or other celebrations. She cared for everyone, young and old, and her door was always open. She loved gardening, Husky football games in the motorhome, camping, being at the beach, bridge, Lake Chelan, bowling, watching sports, sewing, and M&M's. We will miss her love, wit, sense of humor, and advice.

Family members that preceded her in death include her parents, Lewis and Lillian Inkster, sister Mary Nelson, brother Lewis (Bud) Inkster, son-in-law Rick Myers, and beloved husband of 52 years Charles Cruikshank III. Ann is survived by her three children Ann Myers, Charlie Cruikshank (Diane), John Cruikshank (Kay); grandchildren Kori, Chas (Aubree), Chris (Stacie), Brian, AnnMarie (Ivan), Jessica (Jason), Laura, and Erin; 5 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

We would like to recognize Sunrise View Convalescent Center for their wonderful care of our mother. Private interment will take place at Trinity Episcopal Church. Since we are unable to gather to honor Mom, her wish would be that we all reach out to our friends and loved ones.

May 21, 1926 - September 24, 2020