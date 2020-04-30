Ann Doreen Schlotman

Obituary
Oct. 27, 1932 - April 8, 2020 Ann Doreen Schlotman, 87, of Stanwood, WA left this world April 8, 2020. She was born October 27, 1932 in Gloucester, England. She grew up in Gloucester, England where she met and married George Schlotman in 1956, who was in the U.S Air Force. Together they arrive in America and settled in Everett, WA, where they live and raised their Family. She will be laid to rest at the Anderson Cemetery in Stanwood. See full obituary at www.gilbertsonfh.com
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Apr. 30, 2020
