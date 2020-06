Or Copy this URL to Share

In Loving Memory of Ann M. LaLone April 28, 1943 - June 9, 2014 This is our 6th year without you. We need your wonderful hugs now more than ever. You were always our "ROCK". Everyday we all miss you so very much. Love you forever Sis Jean, Tami, Jeff, Tracy and families.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store