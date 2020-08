In Loving Memory

My Soulmate, Wife and best Friend. You have been gone six years.

I miss you so much and the only comfort I have is thinking of all the good times we had together for 53 years and knowing we will be together again, I think of you every day.

I will always look at our pictures and remember how wonderful it was that we were able to share a life together.

Until we meet again!

Love always,

Bert

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store