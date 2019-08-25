Send Flowers Obituary

In Loving Memory Ann Van Der Meersche March 12, 1942-August 23, 2014 My Soulmate, Wife and best Friend. You have been gone five years. I miss you so much and the only comfort I have is thinking of all the good times we had together for 53 years and knowing we will be together again, I think of you every day. I will always look at our pictures and remember how wonderful it was that we were able to share a life together. Until we meet again! Love always, Bert

Published in The Herald (Everett) on Aug. 25, 2019

