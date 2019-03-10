Ann A. Werckman Ann Amelia Werckman, born February 25, 1935 in Deadwood, SD, departed this life on February 20, 2019 in Everett, WA. She was 83. Ann enjoyed her dogs, Mac and Sharly, old movies, puzzles, and listening to audio books. She retired from Edmonds School District Food Service Department after 27 years. Ann is survived by her husband of 65 years, Jack Werckman; daughters, Cindy Clements (Joe), Debi Sherwood (Ricky), and Becky Schnurstein (David); sister, Nina Patton, brothers, Larry and Vernon Hendrickson; four grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Ann was a loving wife; mother, grandmother, and sister, and she will be deeply missed by all who knew her. A celebration of her life will be announced at a later date. Memorial donations in her name may be made to St. Judes, NOAH, or the Humane Society.
