Anna C. Boersema Anna went home to be with her Lord and Savior on April 18, 2019. She is survived by her brother, Kenneth (Nancy) Migchelbrink; sons, David and Brian (Elly) Boersema; grandchildren, Scott (Becci) Boersema, Deb (Eric) Harper, Shawn and Kent Boersema; great grand children, Kristyn Edwards, Wes and Faith Boersema. She also leaves behind many special nieces, nephews and extended family. She was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Samuel Boersema; brother, George Migchelbrink; daughter-in-law, Virginia Boersema. Services will be held on May 2, 2019, at 1:00 pm at Cascade Christian Reformed Church, 13908 51st Ave NE, Marysville, WA 98270. Memorials may be made to Everett Christian School or Cascade Christian Reformed Church Building Fund.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Apr. 28, 2019