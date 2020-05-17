Anne Elizabeth Robinson, 46, beloved wife, mother, daughter and friend, lost her battle with cancer and passed away on Mother's Day, May 10, 2020 surrounded by her family. Anne was born October 25, 1973 in Moscow, ID to Vincent Rhinehart and June Hinatsu. The family lived in Portland, OR, Lynnwood, WA and Snohomish, WA. As a child, she played soccer and learned to fly-fish from her father. She was a Girl Scout who loved to attend camp every summer and learned to sail on Silver Lake in Everett. In Fifth grade, Anne played flute in the All-City Honor Band in Snohomish, WA, where she first met her eventual husband Michael Robinson. They remained friends throughout Junior and Senior High, becoming a couple before their Senior Prom in 1992. At graduation, they were able to walk up and graduate one after the other. They were married on June 5, 1999, and immediately left for the first of their eight cruises. Anne attended Shoreline Community College and Boise State University before transferring to be with Michael at Washington State University, where she received her Bachelor's Degree in 1997. In 2013, Anne was selected to the Leadership Discovery program at the Executive Development Institute. After college, Anne worked at Toys R'Us and Sears before landing a position at Washington Mutual, which in 2006 honored her with an ACE award. In 2008, Anne went to work for The Boeing Company, where she worked as an Integrated Scheduler. Anne had a strong work ethic, and performed her job until the last few weeks of her battle with cancer. Anne was a devoted mother, and doted on her children. Anne was active in both the Girl Scouts and the Boy Scouts in support of her kids. She enjoyed playing Minecraft with her kids. Anne loved to travel from fishing trips to Canada to sunsets in Hawaii, calm beaches in the Caribbean to glaciers in Alaska, from the vast vistas of the American desert to the intimate coziness of a winery tasting room- near or far she loved to be on the move. One of her dearest memories was of her solo trip to the British Isles after graduating college. Anne was a fan of the Seattle Seahawks, and travelled to Arizona for Super Bowl XLIX. Anne attended Gold Creek Community Church in Mill Creek, WA, where she volunteered in the children's rooms, and was supported by members of the Silver Firs Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints during her last months. Anne is survived by her husband of 21 years, Michael; children, Andrea and Andrew; parents, Vincent and June Rhinehart; mother-in-law, Enola Robinson; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Webcast funeral which will be broadcast live from Evergreen Funeral Home on the web online at https://www.oneroomstrea ming.com/view/authorise.php?k=1589380735212970 or using the OneRoom app, Event ID: Evergreen- Password: ZCZPKF the service will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 21, 2020.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on May 17, 2020.