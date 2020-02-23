Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anne K. Sorley. View Sign Service Information Solie Funeral Home and Crematory 3301 Colby Ave. Everett , WA 98201 (425)-252-5159 Send Flowers Obituary

Anne Kathleen Sorley With loving memories we regret to make notice of the passing of Anne Kathleen Sorley, 78. She was a longtime resident of Edmonds, Washington. Born July 10, 1941 in Vancouver, B.C, Canada. She was the daughter of Jim and Dorothy Sorley and lived in Surrey B.C. in her adolescent years. She graduated from Multnomah School of Bible, University of Portland for her Registered Nursing degree and University of Washington for her Master of Nursing. She received accreditation as an advanced ARNP as a Registered Nursing Practitioner. She taught nursing at the University of Washington and worked for World Concern in Haiti, Central and South America, the Philippines, Laos, Cambodia and India. She also worked as a nurse midwife in private practice in Eugene, Oregon, for the State of Washington for DSHS and in heart research at Seattle Veteran's Hospital. She was a member of University Presbyterian Church of Seattle for many years. She also enjoyed photography, travel and hiking and was a member of the Mazamas Hiking Group. Anne is survived by her longtime hiking partner, John Corder; her nieces and nephews; Craig Chapman, Christine Robinson (Terry) Nicole Wong (Alan) and Ian Sorley-Cook; great nieces, Tori Robinson, Camille Wong and Zoe Wong; great nephew, TJ Robinson; her brother, Jim Sorley and sisters, Barbara Chapman and Ellen Sorley-Cook (Dennis). She is preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Dorothy Sorley. Memorial services will be held for Anne at a later date.



