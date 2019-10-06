Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anne Louise Carey. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

April 23, 1961 – Sept. 24, 2019 Anne died unexpectedly of natural causes in her Lynnwood home. Anne was born on April 23, 1961 to parents, R. Annette Carey and William (Bill) Anthony Carey Jr. She was the third of four children and grew up in Lynnwood, WA. From the very beginning, Anne loved learning. She taught herself to read before entering kindergarten and spent many days sitting on the heat register reading books hidden behind a curtain until her mom would find her and make her go outside to play. She also loved music and taught herself to play her grandfather's piano while in grade school. She graduated from Lynnwood High School in 1979 where she was a member of the National Honor Society, lettered in tennis, and played clarinet and saxophone in the marching band. After graduation, Anne attended South Seattle Community College and earned two two-year degrees in 1981. She later attended the University of Washington and Western Washington University. Her dream was to become a quality control engineer, however while in college, she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and finishing her schooling became too much of a challenge. As an adult, she was an active member of a mental wellness group sponsored by Compass Health at Trinity Lutheran Church in Lynnwood. She made many friends there and enjoyed finding new recipes to make and share with the group. Anne was a dedicated friend who often drove others to doctor appointments, the grocery store, and the library. When a cat-owning friend needed to leave town, Anne volunteered to cat sit "Devil Cat" for her when no one else would dare to. Anne was dearly loved by her family. She was instrumental in planning, decorating and preparing for holidays and family gatherings. She remembered each family member's birthday and sent cards for EVERY occasion. She knit hats and scarves and embroidered dish towels to give as gifts, and delighted in finding small, practical, and often humorous presents for family members. She treated her nephews and nieces as if they were her own children. She babysat them when they were young and they found her to be much more fun than their own parents. She assisted her parents with housekeeping and gardening and was the first person to show up when someone needed help. Generosity and kindness were Anne's specialties. Anne was preceded in death by her father, William A. Carey Jr.; grandmother, Millie Carey, grandfather William A. Carey, grandmother, Marion Locke; Aunt Marion B. Locke, Uncle Syd Locke, and Uncle Ron Van Hollebeke. She is survived by her mother, Annette Locke Carey Rockwell and step father, Richard Rockwell; brother, Robert Carey, brother, John Carey, step brother, Jim Rockwell (Deb Rockwell), step brother, Ed Rockwell, sister, Lynn Minea (John Minea); nieces, Rachel Carey and Renae Chapman (Jeff Chapman), nephews, Will Carey, Don Carey, Jeff Carey, Jonathan Carey, Jamey Parks, Hans Minea, Dalton Rockwell (Luu Phan), Tucker Rockwell, and Marshall Rockwell; Uncles, Jack Locke (Louise Locke) and Daniel Carey (Linda Carey), Aunt, Joanne Van Hollebeke, and many cousins and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Compass Health: 4526 Federal Ave, Everett, WA 98203, email:



