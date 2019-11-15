Anne M. Murphy, age 70, passed on Sunday, October 13, 2019 surrounded by her family at home in Marysville, Washington after battling lung disease. She is survived by her two daughters, Anne and Eileen, her two sons-in-law, Eric and Chris; five grandchildren, Megan, Emily, Brynn, Sienna and Wyatt, and her sister and brother, Rosemary and Dominick, of New Jersey and New York. A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 1pm at Hope Covenant Church. 4502 Rucker Ave, Everett, WA 98203.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Nov. 15, 2019