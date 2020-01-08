Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anne Marie Fisher. View Sign Service Information Beck's Tribute Center 405 5TH AVE S EDMONDS , WA 98020 (425)-771-1234 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM Emory's on Silver Lake Everett , WA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

With deep sadness we announce the passing of our much loved mother Anne Marie Fisher, 82, of Everett Washington, on Sunday December 22, 2019. Anne was born to the late Gilbert "Gil" Erlandson, an Army Lieutenant Colonel /high school teacher and the late Leray Lorraine Erlandson, a gifted seamstress/homemaker, on May 12, 1937, in Forest Grove, Oregon. She was the only child of loving and devoted parents. After graduating from Jefferson High School in Portland, Oregon, in June of 1955, she briefly took a secretarial job for an insurance company. In September of 1957, at the tender age of 20, Anne married Robert Moran. Fourteen years, a move to Everett, Washington, and five children later, the marriage ended. Essentially on her own, Anne continued to raise five young children- a Herculean task- with many ups and downs throughout the years. She took a job as a telephone operator with GTE in October of 1978 to August of 1996. She was very proud of the GTE stock certificates she was granted over her 18 year career. Having earned them on her own, she kept them throughout her life as a reminder of her independence and endurance during those difficult years. Anne was private, strong-willed, determined, loyal, and trustworthy. She was an avid people watcher, a pie and cake baker, a direct and to-the point woman. She was naturally beautiful and when she sang, which was not often, her voice was soft and lovely. Anne was happiest when spending one-on-one time, or small group time, with her children, grandchildren, and close friends. She loved to hear all about the goings on- gossip, some might say- in other people's lives. She loved to travel with her children and quietly brag about their accomplishments to whomever would listen. Anne had a profound and abiding love for her five children. They were her life's work and greatest achievement. She was "the boss" and she was happy to tell us so, though there was never any doubt of it. Anne remarried in November of 1983 and was preceded in death by her husband of 33 years, James Ronald Fisher. Anne is survived by her five children, Danny (Emily), Lori (Bill 1961-2015), Linda, Sean (Cindy), and Molly (Gordie); her six grand children Caitlin, Andrew (Kaity), Sarah, Brian, Anne, and Aida; and two great-grandchildren, Mackenzie and Michael. Friends and family, please join us in celebrating the beautiful life of Anne Marie Fisher on Saturday, January 11, 2020, between 11am-2pm, at Emory's on Silver Lake, in Everett.

With deep sadness we announce the passing of our much loved mother Anne Marie Fisher, 82, of Everett Washington, on Sunday December 22, 2019. Anne was born to the late Gilbert "Gil" Erlandson, an Army Lieutenant Colonel /high school teacher and the late Leray Lorraine Erlandson, a gifted seamstress/homemaker, on May 12, 1937, in Forest Grove, Oregon. She was the only child of loving and devoted parents. After graduating from Jefferson High School in Portland, Oregon, in June of 1955, she briefly took a secretarial job for an insurance company. In September of 1957, at the tender age of 20, Anne married Robert Moran. Fourteen years, a move to Everett, Washington, and five children later, the marriage ended. Essentially on her own, Anne continued to raise five young children- a Herculean task- with many ups and downs throughout the years. She took a job as a telephone operator with GTE in October of 1978 to August of 1996. She was very proud of the GTE stock certificates she was granted over her 18 year career. Having earned them on her own, she kept them throughout her life as a reminder of her independence and endurance during those difficult years. Anne was private, strong-willed, determined, loyal, and trustworthy. She was an avid people watcher, a pie and cake baker, a direct and to-the point woman. She was naturally beautiful and when she sang, which was not often, her voice was soft and lovely. Anne was happiest when spending one-on-one time, or small group time, with her children, grandchildren, and close friends. She loved to hear all about the goings on- gossip, some might say- in other people's lives. She loved to travel with her children and quietly brag about their accomplishments to whomever would listen. Anne had a profound and abiding love for her five children. They were her life's work and greatest achievement. She was "the boss" and she was happy to tell us so, though there was never any doubt of it. Anne remarried in November of 1983 and was preceded in death by her husband of 33 years, James Ronald Fisher. Anne is survived by her five children, Danny (Emily), Lori (Bill 1961-2015), Linda, Sean (Cindy), and Molly (Gordie); her six grand children Caitlin, Andrew (Kaity), Sarah, Brian, Anne, and Aida; and two great-grandchildren, Mackenzie and Michael. Friends and family, please join us in celebrating the beautiful life of Anne Marie Fisher on Saturday, January 11, 2020, between 11am-2pm, at Emory's on Silver Lake, in Everett. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Jan. 8, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close