Anne O. Jones, 85, of Mukilteo, WA, died January 10, 2019. Anne was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and wonderful friend. She was a Southern Lady through and through. Anne was an avid gardener, and brought great beauty to the world through her be-loved flowers. Her Faith in God was always strong, especially during difficult times like living through the death of two of her children. Anne was preceded in death by son, Jeff and daughter, Patty. Anne leaves behind her husband, Rod; daughter, Jennifer (Paul) Smith; grand-sons: Tyler Hawker, Joshua (Kori) Aeva and Levi Smith; granddaughters; Cheryl Hobbs (Matt), Sara Johnson (David) Amy and Allison, and Erin Hill; brother, Gus Orum; sister and kids, Patty Dailey; Rick Dailey, Anne Dailey O'Brian (Brian); Patrick and Nicholas; her Special Prayer Group "Ladies" and many special and wonderful friends. There will be a Memorial Service this Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 3:00 pm at St. Margaret's Episcopal Church, 4228 Factoria Blvd. SE Bellevue, WA 98006.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anne O. Jones.
St Margaret's Episcopal Church
4228 Factoria Blvd SE
Bellevue, WA 98006
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 7, 2019