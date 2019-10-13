Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anne (Bertha) Sayles. View Sign Service Information Purdy & Walters at Floral Hills 409 Filbert Road Lynnwood , WA 980364934 (425)-672-1800 Send Flowers Obituary

Oct 6, 1933 - Oct 5, 2019 Anne Sayles, a curious mind, kind spirit and crafter extraordinaire, embodied the slow burning candle that provides light for all who experience it. On October 5, 2019, just one day shy of her 86th birthday, Bertha Anne Sayles received the best birthday present ever - she went home to celebrate with her Heavenly Father. As spunky as she was gentle, Anne had a passion for many things in life including her faith in God, her husband, Glen, her family, handmade gifts crocheted with love and the smell of lavender. She was a grand lady known for many things, but when you think of Anne Sayles, often the first thing that comes to mind is joyful kindness. Anne had a rare talent for creating a sense of home wherever she was, with whomever she was around. Her ability to make people smile and spread joy in any circumstance was unmatched. If there was a positive side to be seen, Anne saw it. If there was a person in need, she freely gave of her time and means to meet those needs. Her sense of kindness and joy scarcely dimmed in her final days, heartened by the loving family and friends surrounding her. Anne was born October 6, 1933 in Diamond, Missouri to Mark and Lila Everhard. Anne was trained in the medical field and spent 20 years working as an x-ray technician. In 1954, she married former spouse, Jack Sexton and raised three daughters together, Jackie, Jaynee, and Judy. Years later Anne moved to Marysville, WA where she met Glen Sayles and they knew it was more than just a hunch. They married in 1991 and were happily married for 28 years - through the birth of grandchildren and great grandchildren, road trips across the United States, and family gatherings. Anne is preceded in death by her parents, sisters, Malbryn Winter, Patsy Melton, and Janice Leslie. She is survived by her husband, Glen Sayles; sister, Kay Carrothers of Renton, WA, brother, Paul (Linda) Everhard of Lexington, KY; children, Jackie (Carl) Poteet of Kilauea, HI, Jaynee (Jerry) Poteet of Grandview, WA, and Judy (Mark) Dailey of Montesano, WA, Theresa (Troy) Weigel of Stanwood, WA, Philip Sayles of Everett, WA, Crystle (Lynn) Fife of Oswego, IL, Robin Eddy of Arlington, WA, Kelli (Eric) Tregoning of Arlington, WA, Bob Tweite of Arlington, WA, and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Floral Hills Funeral Home at 11:00 am in Lynnwood, WA.





Oct 6, 1933 - Oct 5, 2019 Anne Sayles, a curious mind, kind spirit and crafter extraordinaire, embodied the slow burning candle that provides light for all who experience it. On October 5, 2019, just one day shy of her 86th birthday, Bertha Anne Sayles received the best birthday present ever - she went home to celebrate with her Heavenly Father. As spunky as she was gentle, Anne had a passion for many things in life including her faith in God, her husband, Glen, her family, handmade gifts crocheted with love and the smell of lavender. She was a grand lady known for many things, but when you think of Anne Sayles, often the first thing that comes to mind is joyful kindness. Anne had a rare talent for creating a sense of home wherever she was, with whomever she was around. Her ability to make people smile and spread joy in any circumstance was unmatched. If there was a positive side to be seen, Anne saw it. If there was a person in need, she freely gave of her time and means to meet those needs. Her sense of kindness and joy scarcely dimmed in her final days, heartened by the loving family and friends surrounding her. Anne was born October 6, 1933 in Diamond, Missouri to Mark and Lila Everhard. Anne was trained in the medical field and spent 20 years working as an x-ray technician. In 1954, she married former spouse, Jack Sexton and raised three daughters together, Jackie, Jaynee, and Judy. Years later Anne moved to Marysville, WA where she met Glen Sayles and they knew it was more than just a hunch. They married in 1991 and were happily married for 28 years - through the birth of grandchildren and great grandchildren, road trips across the United States, and family gatherings. Anne is preceded in death by her parents, sisters, Malbryn Winter, Patsy Melton, and Janice Leslie. She is survived by her husband, Glen Sayles; sister, Kay Carrothers of Renton, WA, brother, Paul (Linda) Everhard of Lexington, KY; children, Jackie (Carl) Poteet of Kilauea, HI, Jaynee (Jerry) Poteet of Grandview, WA, and Judy (Mark) Dailey of Montesano, WA, Theresa (Troy) Weigel of Stanwood, WA, Philip Sayles of Everett, WA, Crystle (Lynn) Fife of Oswego, IL, Robin Eddy of Arlington, WA, Kelli (Eric) Tregoning of Arlington, WA, Bob Tweite of Arlington, WA, and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Floral Hills Funeral Home at 11:00 am in Lynnwood, WA. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Oct. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close