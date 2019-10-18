Oct 6, 1933 - Oct 5, 2019 Anne Sayles, a curious mind, kind spirit and crafter extraordinaire, embodied the slow burning candle that provides light for all who experience it. On October 5, 2019, just one day shy of her 86th birthday, Bertha Anne Sayles received the best birthday present ever - she went home to celebrate with her Heavenly Father. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Floral Hills Funeral Home at 11:00 am in Lynnwood, WA.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Oct. 18, 2019