Annetta M. Silcox Longtime resident of Lake Stevens, WA, Annetta "Annie" Silcox, passed away December 12, 2019, at the age of 85. Annetta was born in Manson, WA in 1934 to Frances and William Green. She was the youngest of seven children. Annetta graduated from Snohomish High School in 1952. She married the love of her life, Donald Silcox, on March 10, 1956. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Donald; and her daughter, Sheri. Annetta leaves behind her two sons, Jeff (Bonnie) Silcox and Greg Silcox; six grandchildren, Chase (CiCi) Fifield, Brooke Maahs, Rachelle (Brandon) Brooks, Kylie Silcox and Kenadi and Grace Silcox; seven great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and very special friends. A very special thank you to everyone at Ashley Pointe for taking care of mom and letting her pass at home. We will all miss mom, grandma and great-grandma terribly but she is at peace now with her loving husband, Don. A celebration of Annetta's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a gift in Annetta's memory may be made to Ebenezer Lutheran Church or Providence Hospice of Snohomish County.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Dec. 17, 2019