Annette "Nan" Martin Allen Nan passed away peacefully at her home on November 27, 2019 at age 92. She completed a full and satisfying life filled with loving relationships including her husband, Bill who predeceased her, two brothers, six nieces and nephews, and countless friends and colleagues. She had two successful careers: 30 years as a clinical social worker and 20 years in real estate. Her life was defined by compassion for others and outrage at prejudice and injustice in all forms. Her life mission was 'just to help people', a goal she fulfilled with grace and intention. Her spiritual community gave her great joy and inspiration. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, February 8, 11:00 a.m. at the Unity Church of Lynnwood, 16727 Alderwood Mall Parkway, with reception to follow. Nan requested that no flowers be sent in addition to those provided by her church. Friends and family are encouraged to read and sign the guest book at:



