Anthony Jordan Craig "Tony" Nov. 1, 1986 - Feb. 5, 2020 Anthony Jordan Craig (Tony) was born November 1, 1986 to Melissa Ackerlund and George W. Craig III. He was tragically taken from us on February 5, 2020. From the day that he was born he always had a smile on his face. He was the quiet and contemplative one and never caused us any grief as a child but as most teenagers go, he got into mischief and gave his mom a few grey hairs. He leaves behind his son and his pride and joy, T'Rok Si'ab Craig, age 3. He leaves his mother, Melissa Ackerlund and her husband, Wayne; his sister, Andrea Craig (Justin George); his brother, George Craig IV; stepsisters: Charity Ackerlund, Anna Jensen; and stepbrother, Isaiah Ackerlund. He leaves behind his father, George W. Craig III (Janet); half sisters: Jenevah, Maleena and Shylesha Craig; and a special sister/cousin, Misty Craig. He also leaves behind his stepfather, Ron Hyatt who raised him from the age of 6; stepsister and stepbrother, Joanna Uribe and Ben Hyatt. He has numerous nieces and nephews that will miss his spirit, joy and the fun they created together. Arrora Craig, Kydalynn Hoelzle and Jeramiah Johnson really looked up to him and admired his drive in life. He was the "favorite" uncle. He is leaving behind aunties, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews that are too numerous to list but he loved just the same. He will be missed by his grandmother, Carol Moser, who he kept a close eye on and stopped in on her frequently. She will miss those visits. Tony has an extended family in Port Angeles (Lower Elwha and Jamestown Sk'llalam), Tulalip, Sedro Woolley and eastern Washington that will miss his infectious smile and his zest for life. Tony leaves behind some special lifelong friends that have had a profound effect on him forging his legacy in this life. Assunta Napoleon (his other mom), Tyler Rooker and Travis Hill. These boys were always into mischief from grade school through high school and kept "the moms" on their toes. Troy Fleck, who was like a brother to him and his California Fleck family. Joe Gonzalez, who was also like a brother to him and most times was the sound of reason or the one who kept him out of trouble (unless he was just so quiet and pulled the wool over our eyes). He has numerous other special friends that the list is too extensive but meant just as much to him. Tony has left our world to join his special auntie, Jimi Donnell-Townsend and his uncle, Jeremy Boudrieau. As an adult, Tony started using fitness and health as a positive way to overcome adversity and hurdles in his life. He had a dream and followed it. He became a personal trainer and opened his own gym on Tulalip and never looked back. He has been training for body building and weight lifting competitions and encouraging others in his "fitness" family to do the same. Through this tragedy I have found people in his fitness family that he has truly changed their lives. I will forever be grateful for the influence that he had on Cesar Santibanez, Marvin Velazquez, Bodhi Severns and others that have yet to introduce themselves. His family at Zone of Change Fitness will miss him. Carry on his fitness legacy in his honor, guys. Tony was a Christian and found peace in his higher power. He will leave behind his "church(es)" family (he loved so many different churches and could never pick just one to be part of his life). Even in death, Tony enriched others' lives. He was an organ donor and was able to give a gift to four others. Live on in them, Tony. Tony never knew an enemy and tried to enrich anyone's life who crossed his path. He saw the good in everyone and lifted spirits of each and every person who did cross his path. Carry on your legacy, Tony and watch over us. You have left a void in our hearts and we will miss you immensely. Your positive influence, your strength and your infectious smile will help us work through the pain and sadness that we all feel. A celebration of Tony's life will be held Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Tulalip Gym.





