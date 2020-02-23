Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anthony R. Padovan. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Anthony Richard Padovan Anthony Richard "Dick" Padovan passed away Friday, January 31, 2020 at the age of 82 peacefully at his home surrounded by loved ones. Dick was born on September 3, 1937 in Everett, WA. He was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather and friend. He met the love of his life, Lynn Sheraton shortly after high school and the two were happily married for over 60 years. Dick spent a lifetime fly fishing for trout and salmon in the Pacific Northwest and chasing bonefish in Belize and on Christmas Island in the south Pacific. He joined the Evergreen Fly Fishing Club in 1966 where he became an honorary member and past president. He was also an early member of Fly Fishers International. He participated in and organized numerous annual fishing trips with lifelong friends to various locations – some trips lasting traditionally for over 30 years. He bucktailed from his Boston Whaler for coho salmon in Puget Sound most Saturday mornings when he was home on Mission Beach. When he wasn't holding a flyrod he could be found with a golf club in his hand at the Everett Golf & Country Club, where he was a member for over 36 years. Dick was a graduate of the Everett High School class of 1955. He went on to enlist in the Army Reserve, paint bridges up and down the west coast, sell cars and machinery, own and operate a recycling business and an equipment leasing company, and spent many years working in and ultimately retired from the banking industry of Snohomish County. He is survived by his beloved wife, Lynn; two daughters, Tami Williams (husband, Thomas) of Lake Stevens, Gretchen Austin (husband, Richard) of Mount Vernon, WA and son, Tony Padovan as well as six grand children, four great-grand children and a box of Thompson cigars. The family will host a gathering of family and friends this spring at his home on Mission Beach to celebrate his life.



